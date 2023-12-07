WhichCar
2019 Foton View Cs2 S K1 Na 2.8L Diesel 2D Van

2019 Foton View Cs2 S K1 Na 2.8L Diesel 2D Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2019 Foton View Cs2 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1655 mm
Tracking Rear 1650 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 3110 mm
Height 2285 mm
Length 5380 mm
Width 1920 mm
Kerb Weight 2090 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Economy City 9.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 105 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195 R15C-106R
Rear Tyre 195 R15C-106R
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Independent
Rear Suspension Leaf Spring, Rigid Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Lower A-Pillar
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Lvac2Zbb2Gs000520
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured China