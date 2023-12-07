WhichCar
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Ultimate Ik 3.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Ultimate Ik 3.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Electronic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Ultimate. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1596 mm
Tracking Rear 1604 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2835 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4685 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1719 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2225 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 536 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 238 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 175 g/km
CO2 Urban 348 g/km
CO2 Combined 238 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Gas D/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1300
Maxiumum Torque 510 Nm
Makimum Power 272 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 Zr19 93Y
Rear Tyre 255/35 Zr19 96Y
Front Rim Size 8.0X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension 5 Links

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmtg141Emhu123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Genesis G70 pricing and specs

2.0T Shooting Brake Sport Lux 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $81,000
3.3T Sport Lux 4D Sedan 3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $88,000
2.0T Shooting Brake Sport Lux 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $74,100
3.3T Sport Lux 4D Sedan 3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $80,500