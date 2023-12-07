Specifications for the 2019 Genesis G80 3.8 Sport Design (Sunroof). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Genesis G80 3.8 Sport Design (Sunroof) 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1633 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|3010 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|4990 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1920 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|77 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|247 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.8 L/100km
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|192 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|341 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|247 g/km
|Engine
|Gasoline Direct Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|397 Nm
|Makimum Power
|232 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19 94W
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19 96W
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|5 Links
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhgm41Emeu123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Active High Beam Control
- Analogue Clock
- Adaptive Suspension
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Aluminium Trim
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Chrome Bumper Inserts
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Climate Control Memory
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cornering Lamps
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect App Services
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Restraint System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- DivX Compatibility
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- DVD Monitor
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Easy Access System
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Control Suspension
- Exterior Chrome Trim
- External Digital Amplifier
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Wiper De-icer
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Heated Seats - All
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Jukebox Function
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 12 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Sunblind Rear Window
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Air Vents
- Remote Boot Opening & Closing
- Rear Centre Armrest with Controls
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Radio Data System
- Reverse Assist
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- Seatbelt/s Emergency Locking Retractor
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smart Key - Additional
- Side Skirts
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Pedals
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Surround Sound System Premium
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Telematics
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Current Genesis G80 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Electrified Lux 4D Sedan
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$127,500
|2.5T 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$85,670
|2.5T Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$98,670
|2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$104,670
|3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$114,670
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$120,670
|Electrified Lux 4D Sedan
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$145,675
|2.5T 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$85,670
|2.5T Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$98,670
|2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$104,670
|3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$114,670
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$120,670
|2.5T 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$75,000
|2.5T Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$86,300
|2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$91,600
|3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$100,300
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$105,600