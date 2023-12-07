Specifications for the 2019 Holden Astra R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Holden Astra R Bk My19 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1574 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1581 mm
|Ground Clearance
|107 mm
|Wheelbase
|2662 mm
|Height
|1485 mm
|Length
|4386 mm
|Width
|1809 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1304 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|48 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|133 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|112 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|169 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|133 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Compound Crank Rear Axle, Watt Linkage
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|W0Lbf6Ec$%#123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Poland
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Flip/Folding key
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $550