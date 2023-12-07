WhichCar
2019 Holden Captiva 7 Ltz (AWD) (5Yr) Cg My18 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

2019 Holden Captiva 7 Ltz (AWD) (5Yr) Cg My18 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2019 Holden Captiva 7 Ltz (AWD) (5Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1569 mm
Tracking Rear 1576 mm
Ground Clearance 157.1 mm
Wheelbase 2707 mm
Height 1756 mm
Length 4673 mm
Width 1849 mm
Kerb Weight 1985 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
CO2 Emissions 224 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 187 g/km
CO2 Urban 290 g/km
CO2 Combined 224 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R19
Rear Tyre 235/50 R19
Front Rim Size 7X19
Rear Rim Size 7X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Kl3Cd2669@B123456
Country Manufactured Korea