2019 Holden Equinox Ls Plus (FWD) (5Yr) Eq My18 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon

2019 Holden Equinox Ls Plus (FWD) (5Yr) Eq My18 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Holden Equinox Ls Plus (FWD) (5Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1581 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2725 mm
Height 1661 mm
Length 4652 mm
Width 1843 mm
Kerb Weight 1558 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
CO2 Emissions 151 g/km
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km
CO2 Extra 136 g/km
CO2 Urban 177 g/km
CO2 Combined 151 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/65 R17
Rear Tyre 225/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
Compliance Location Pass Side A-Pillar
VIN Number 3G0Ax7E89Js000000
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Canada