Specifications for the 2019 Holden Equinox Lt (FWD) (5Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Holden Equinox Lt (FWD) (5Yr) Eq My18 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1576 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1577 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2725 mm
|Height
|1661 mm
|Length
|4652 mm
|Width
|1843 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1563 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|151 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|136 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|177 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|151 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|3G0Ax7E89Js000000
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Canada
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bucket Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Compass Display
- Collapsible Pedal Release
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Steering Column Lock
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Warning
- Following Distance Indicator
- Flip/Folding key
- Flat Fold Seating
- Fog Lights - Front
- Front View Camera
- Heated Front Seats
- HID Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Warning
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Park Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Safety Alert Drivers Seat
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smartphone Pack
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System