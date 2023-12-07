Specifications for the 2019 Holden Equinox Ltz (FWD) (5Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Holden Equinox Ltz (FWD) (5Yr) Eq My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1571 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2725 mm
|Height
|1668 mm
|Length
|4652 mm
|Width
|1843 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1600 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|CO2 Emissions
|191 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|157 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|249 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|191 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|353 Nm
|Makimum Power
|188 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|3G0Ax7Ex2Js000000
|Country Manufactured
|Canada
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Active Park Assist
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bucket Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Compass Display
- Collapsible Pedal Release
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Steering Column Lock
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Warning
- Following Distance Indicator
- Flip/Folding key
- Flat Fold Seating
- Fog Lights - Front
- Front View Camera
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- HID Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Warning
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Park Assist
- Park Assist 360 Degrees
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Safety Alert Drivers Seat
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smartphone Pack
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Premium Sound System
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wireless Phone Charge