2019 Holden Equinox Ltz-V (AWD) Eq My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2019 Holden Equinox Ltz-V (AWD) Eq My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Holden Equinox Ltz-V (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1571 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2725 mm
Height 1697 mm
Length 4652 mm
Width 1843 mm
Kerb Weight 1734 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 466 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 59 L
CO2 Emissions 196 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 163 g/km
CO2 Urban 254 g/km
CO2 Combined 196 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 353 Nm
Makimum Power 188 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R19
Rear Tyre 235/50 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Lower Door Aperture
Compliance Location Pass Side A-Pillar
VIN Number 3G0Ax7Ex2Ls500038
Country Manufactured Mexico