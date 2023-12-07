Specifications for the 2019 Honda Cr-V +Sport (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Honda Cr-V +Sport (2Wd) My18 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1598 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1613 mm
|Ground Clearance
|198 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1679 mm
|Length
|4596 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1536 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|57 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|160 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|137 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|201 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|160 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Bottom Of B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mrhrw1840Jp060001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Indicators
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Seatbelt/s Emergency Locking Retractor
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Impact Protection
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Twin Exhaust
- Tonneau Cover
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Vehicle Stability Control
