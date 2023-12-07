Specifications for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Highlander (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Hyundai Kona Highlander (FWD) Os.2 My19 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1599 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1568 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1550 mm
|Length
|4165 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1383 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1830 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|447 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|169 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|136 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|226 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|169 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|180 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhk181Amhu123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Active Heated/Ventilated Front Seats
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlining Special
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seat Driver
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Mirrors Convex - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rollover Protection System
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Seatback Pocket - Driver Seat
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $595
Current Hyundai Kona pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Sx2.V1 My24 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$31,400
|Hybrid N Line 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$39,200
|Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$35,300
|N 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$44,800
|N Line 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$39,200
|N Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$35,300
|N Premium 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$47,500
|Premium 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$38,700
|Hybrid Premium Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$44,100
|Hybrid Premium 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$42,600
|Premium N Line 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$45,600
|Premium N Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$41,600
|Hybrid Premium N Line Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$47,000
|Premium N Line Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$47,000
|Premium N Line Sunroof 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,100
|Premium Sunroof 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$40,200
|Hybrid Premium N Line 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$45,600
|N 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|Electric Ext Range 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$58,000
|Electric Std Range 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$54,000
|Electric Premium 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$68,000
|Electric Ext Range 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$56,800
|Electric Std Range 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$52,900
|Electric Premium 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$66,600