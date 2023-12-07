WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Kona
  4. Highlander (FWD)

2019 Hyundai Kona Highlander (FWD) Os.2 My19 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

5ac21cc2/2019 hyundai kona highlander fwd 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 04a20158
2019 Hyundai Kona Highlander (FWD) Os.2 My19 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Highlander (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Hyundai Kona News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1599 mm
Tracking Rear 1568 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1550 mm
Length 4165 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1383 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1830 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 447 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 169 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 136 g/km
CO2 Urban 226 g/km
CO2 Combined 169 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 180 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R18
Rear Tyre 235/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhk181Amhu123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Hyundai Kona pricing and specs

Sx2.V1 My24 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $31,400
Hybrid N Line 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $39,200
Hybrid 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $35,300
N 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $44,800
N Line 4D Wagon 1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $39,200