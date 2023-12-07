Specifications for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Highlander Yel (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Hyundai Kona Highlander Yel (FWD) Os.2 My19 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1599 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1568 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1550 mm
|Length
|4165 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1383 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1830 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|447 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|169 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|136 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|226 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|169 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|180 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhk181Amhu123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Active Heated/Ventilated Front Seats
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlining Special
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seat Driver
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Mirrors Convex - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rollover Protection System
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Seatback Pocket - Driver Seat
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wireless Phone Charge
Current Hyundai Kona pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Sx2.V1 My24 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$31,400
|Hybrid N Line 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$39,200
|Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$35,300
|N 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$44,800
|N Line 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$39,200
|N Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$35,300
|N Premium 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$47,500
|Premium 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$38,700
|Hybrid Premium Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$44,100
|Hybrid Premium 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$42,600
|Premium N Line 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$45,600
|Premium N Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$41,600
|Hybrid Premium N Line Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$47,000
|Premium N Line Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$47,000
|Premium N Line Sunroof 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,100
|Premium Sunroof 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$40,200
|Hybrid Premium N Line 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$45,600
|N 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
