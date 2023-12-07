Specifications for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Active Crdi (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Active Crdi (AWD) Tm 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1643 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1652 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2765 mm
|Height
|1680 mm
|Length
|4770 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1995 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2630 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|635 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|CO2 Emissions
|198 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|163 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|261 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|198 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R17 104H
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R17 104H
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhs#81$%&U123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collision Avoidance System
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Door Mounted Indicators
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Entry Assist Grips
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Seat Fold
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Trim
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Stainless Steel Skid Plate Front & Rear
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $695
- Metallic Paint - $695
Current Hyundai Santa Fe pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,000
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,295
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Brn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,295
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,500
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,795
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Brn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,795
|Elite Hev (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$65,000
|Hev (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,500
|Hev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$58,500