Specifications for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander Crdi Satin Burg AWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander Crdi Satin Burg AWD Tm 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1635 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1644 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2765 mm
|Height
|1680 mm
|Length
|4770 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1995 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2630 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|635 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|CO2 Emissions
|198 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|163 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|261 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|198 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19 101V
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19 101V
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhs#81$%&U123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bending Lights
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collision Avoidance System
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Door Mounted Indicators
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Entry Assist Grips
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - LED
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlining Special
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Seat Fold
- Kerb View Function
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Trim
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Occupant Protective system
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Park Assist
- Push Button Start
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 14 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Stainless Steel Skid Plate Front & Rear
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $695
- Metallic Paint - $695
Current Hyundai Santa Fe pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,000
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,295
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Brn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,295
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,500
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,795
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Brn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,795
|Elite Hev (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$65,000
|Hev (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,500
|Hev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$58,500