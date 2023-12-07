Specifications for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander Mpi Blk-Bge (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander Mpi Blk-Bge (2Wd) Tm.2 My20 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1635 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1644 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2765 mm
|Height
|1680 mm
|Length
|4770 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1720 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2510 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|790 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|249 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|192 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|347 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|249 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|336 Nm
|Makimum Power
|206 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19 101V
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19 101V
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhs#81$%&U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bending Lights
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collision Avoidance System
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Door Mounted Indicators
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Entry Assist Grips
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - LED
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlining Special
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Seat Fold
- Kerb View Function
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Trim
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Occupant Protective system
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Park Assist
- Push Button Start
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 14 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Stainless Steel Skid Plate Front & Rear
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Beige Interior - $295
- Mica Paint - $695
- Metallic Paint - $695
Current Hyundai Santa Fe pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,000
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,295
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Brn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,295
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,500
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,795
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Brn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,795
|Elite Hev (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$65,000
|Hev (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,500
|Hev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$58,500