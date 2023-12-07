WhichCar
2019 Kia Optima GT Nav (Black Leather) Sunroof Jf My19 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2019 Kia Optima GT Nav (Black Leather) Sunroof Jf My19 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Kia Optima GT Nav (Black Leather) Sunroof. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1597 mm
Tracking Rear 1604 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2805 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4855 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1605 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2120 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 515 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 146 g/km
CO2 Urban 291 g/km
CO2 Combined 199 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 235/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
VIN Number Knags412Mg5000011
Country Manufactured Korea