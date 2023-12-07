WhichCar
2019 Kia Soul Si Ps My19 2.0L Petrol 4D Hatchback

2019 Kia Soul Si Ps My19 2.0L Petrol 4D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2019 Kia Soul Si. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1568 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2570 mm
Height 1619 mm
Length 4140 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1375 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1840 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 465 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 188 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 147 g/km
CO2 Urban 258 g/km
CO2 Combined 188 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 4700
Maxiumum Torque 191 Nm
Makimum Power 113 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R17
Rear Tyre 215/55 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Lower Door Aperture
Compliance Location Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
VIN Number Knajt814Md7000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Korea