2019 Kia Stinger 330S (Aeb) Ck My20 3.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

2019 Kia Stinger 330S (Aeb) Ck My20 3.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2019 Kia Stinger 330S (Aeb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1596 mm
Tracking Rear 1647 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2905 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4830 mm
Width 1870 mm
Kerb Weight 1780 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 239 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 177 g/km
CO2 Urban 346 g/km
CO2 Combined 239 g/km

Engine
Engine Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1300
Maxiumum Torque 510 Nm
Makimum Power 272 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
VIN Number Knae*51Cm*6123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Korea

