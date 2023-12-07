Specifications for the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder 724 My19 5.2L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1668 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1165 mm
|Length
|4506 mm
|Width
|1924 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1382 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2050 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|668 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|83 L
|CO2 Emissions
|314 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Combined
|314 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|8000
|Torque RPM
|6500
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|470 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/30 R20
|Rear Tyre
|305/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|11X20
|Front Brakes
|Ceramic Ventilated Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Ceramic Ventilated Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On The Cross Member Lhs
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Zhwe@%Zf&?La00001
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Adaptive Digital Display
- Active Spoiler
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Ceramic Brakes
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Carbon Sill Guards
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dry Sump Lubrication System
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Damper Control
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Throttle Control
- Front Spoiler
- Headlining Special
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Trim Pack
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- LED Headlights
- Launch Mode Control
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Steering Variable
- Rear Lights - LED
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Sports Grille
- Side Impact Protection
- Sports Pedals
- Sport Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Active Body Control Suspension - $4,860
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,100
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $11,100
- Bluetooth Connectivity - $1,410
- Cruise Control - $1,400
- Chrome Pack - $4,060
- Contrast Stitching - $1,000
- Dynamic Steering - $3,500
- Exclusive Paint - $21,600
- Interior Trim Pack Premium - $5,100
- Metallic Paint - $3,700
- Navigation Pack - $5,800
- Paint Colour Special - $7,100
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear - $3,100
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Smoke Pack - $900
- Premium Sound System - $5,700
- Styling Pack - $4,900
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $1,700
Current Lamborghini Huracan pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Evo RWD 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$378,400
|Evo Spyder (AWD) 2D Convertible
|5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|N/A
|Evo (AWD) 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|N/A
|Evo RWD 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$355,400
|Evo RWD 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$366,900
|Evo Spyder (AWD) 2D Convertible
|5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|N/A
|Evo Spyder (AWD) 2D Convertible
|5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|N/A
|Evo Spyder (AWD) 2D Convertible
|5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|N/A
|Evo Spyder (AWD) 2D Convertible
|5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|N/A
|Evo (AWD) 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|N/A
|Evo (AWD) 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|N/A
|Evo (AWD) 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|N/A
|Evo (AWD) 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|N/A
|Evo RWD 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$384,187
|Evo Spyder (AWD) 2D Convertible
|5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$422,606
|Evo (AWD) 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$384,187