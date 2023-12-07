Specifications for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque D240 Hse (177Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque D240 Hse (177Kw) L551 My20.5 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1625 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1631 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2681 mm
|Height
|1649 mm
|Length
|4371 mm
|Width
|1996 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1955 kg
|Gcm
|4510 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2510 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|555 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|146 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|199 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|165 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel T/Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|177 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Salza2Anxlh123453
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Dual Air Conditioning
- Active Driveline
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Animated Directional Indicators
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Audio Remote Control
- All Surface Progress Control
- Adaptive Surface Response
- Adjustable Steering Column
- All Season Tyres
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Roof
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Condition Based Service System
- Chrome Treadplates
- Driver Monitoring
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Extended Leather Pack
- Extended Trim Finisher - Aluminium
- Exit Warnings System
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- High Speed Emergency Braking
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- InControl Apps
- Interactive Driver Display
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Premium LED Headlights with signature DRL
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Long Range Fuel Tank
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Park Assist
- Passive Suspension
- 360 Degree Park Distance Control
- Pwr Mirror Dimming, Fold, Heated, Mem & App Lights
- Professional Navigation System
- Pro Services
- Power Socket Pack 1
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - ClearSight
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smart Settings
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Subwoofer
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Touch Pro Duo
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Optional Extras
- Activity Key - $750
- Adaptive Dynamics - $1,950
- Air Quality Sensor - $170
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts - $100
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $740
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $320
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $1,060
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch - $320
- Black Pack - $1,680
- Black Painted Roof - $970
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $380
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting - $410
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,010
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $300
- Configurable Dynamics - $390
- Contrast Roof - $970
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System - $580
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $400
- Driver Assist Pack - $490
- Digital TV - $1,620
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $380
- Fog Lights - Front - $330
- Full Leather Interior - $2,125
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - $250
- Headlining Special - $400
- Heated Seats - All & 16 Way Mem Adj Front - Pwr - $1,240
- Heated Steering Wheel - $690
- Head Up Display - $1,300
- Heated Washer Jets - $250
- Headlight Washer System - $380
- Illuminated & Personalised Metal Treadplates - $1,190
- Intrusion Sensor - $820
- Leather Upholstery Special
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL - $1,600
- Pwr Fr Seats 16 Way - Heated, Mass, Mem, Htd Rear - $1,951
- Power Fr Seats 16 Way - Climate, Memory, Htd Rear - $1,727
- Power Front Seats 16 Way - Massage & Memory - $1,727
- Power Front Seats 16 Way - Heated, Massage & Mem - $1,839
- Pwr Fr Seats 16 Way - Climate, Mass, Mem, Htd Rear - $3,566
- Heated Seats 16 Way Mem Adj Front - Pwr - $620
- Power Adjustable Steering Column - $380
- Premium Mats - $490
- Rear Privacy Glass - $690
- Suedecloth Steering Wheel - $690
- Suedecloth Steering Wheel - Special - $880
- Suedecloth Interior Pack
- Surround Camera System - $410
- Secure Tracker - $750
- Secure Tracker Pro - $955
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,040
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $2,220
- Surround Sound System Premium - $800
- Suedecloth Headlining - $2,020
- Summer Tyres
- Tow Assist - $660
- Textile Pack - Premium
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $580
- Wade Sensing
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $430
Current Land Rover Range Rover Evoque pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,100
|P250 Dynamic Hse (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$85,300
|P250 Autobiography (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$96,500
|Phev Dynamic Hse (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$105,100
|Phev Autobiography (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$114,200
|P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,270
|P250 Dynamic Hse (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$86,570
|P250 Autobiography (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$98,020
|Phev Dynamic Hse (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,675
|Phev Autobiography (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$115,975