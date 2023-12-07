Specifications for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 R-Dynamic Hse (183Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 R-Dynamic Hse (183Kw) L551 My20.25 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1625 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1631 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2681 mm
|Height
|1649 mm
|Length
|4371 mm
|Width
|1996 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1862 kg
|Gcm
|4230 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2430 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|617 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|184 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|153 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|237 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|184 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|365 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Salza2Axxlh123450
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Dual Air Conditioning
- Active Driveline
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Animated Directional Indicators
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Audio Remote Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- All Surface Progress Control
- Adaptive Surface Response
- Adjustable Steering Column
- All Season Tyres
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Treadplates
- Driver Assist Pack
- Driver Monitoring
- Efficient Driveline
- Extended Trim Finisher - Aluminium
- Exit Warnings System
- Exterior Pack
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- High Speed Emergency Braking
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- InControl Apps
- Interactive Driver Display
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Premium LED Headlights with signature DRL
- Leather Interior Two-Tone
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Luxury Pack
- Long Range Fuel Tank
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Park Assist
- Passive Suspension
- 360 Degree Park Distance Control
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Professional Navigation System
- Pro Services
- Power Front Seats 16 Way with Memory
- Power Socket Pack 1
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - ClearSight
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smart Settings
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Touch Pro Duo
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Optional Extras
- Activity Key - $750
- Adaptive Dynamics - $1,950
- Air Quality Sensor - $170
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts - $100
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,060
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $640
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $1,380
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch - $320
- Black Pack - $1,680
- Bright Pack - $970
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $380
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting - $410
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,010
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $300
- Configurable Dynamics - $390
- Contrast Roof - $970
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System - $580
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $400
- Driver Pack - $1,340
- Digital TV - $1,620
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $380
- Fog Lights - Front - $330
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - $250
- Heated Seats - All & 14 Way Mem Adj Front - Pwr - $672
- Heated Seats - All & 16 Way Mem Adj Front - Pwr - $1,240
- Heated Steering Wheel - $690
- Head Up Display - $1,300
- Heated Washer Jets - $250
- Headlight Washer System - $380
- Illuminated & Personalised Metal Treadplates - $890
- Intrusion Sensor - $820
- Luxury Pack - Premium - $2,910
- Leather Upholstery Special - $4,188
- Morzine Headlining
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL - $1,600
- Pwr Fr Seats 16 Way - Heated, Mass, Mem, Htd Rear - $1,951
- Power Fr Seats 16 Way - Climate, Memory, Htd Rear - $1,727
- Power Front Seats 16 Way - Massage & Memory - $1,727
- Power Front Seats 16 Way - Heated, Massage & Mem - $2,892
- Pwr Fr Seats 16 Way - Climate, Mass, Mem, Htd Rear - $3,566
- Heated Seats 16 Way Mem Adj Front - Pwr - $620
- Power Adjustable Steering Column - $380
- Pwr Mirror Dimming, Fold, Heated, Mem & App Lights
- Premium Mats - $490
- Power Front Seats Heated 14 Way with Memory - $560
- Rear Privacy Glass - $690
- Suedecloth Steering Wheel - $690
- Suedecloth Steering Wheel - Special - $880
- Suedecloth Interior Pack - $4,188
- Surround Camera System - $410
- Secure Tracker - $750
- Secure Tracker Pro - $955
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,040
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $2,220
- Surround Sound System Premium - $2,000
- Suedecloth Headlining - $2,020
- Summer Tyres
- Tow Assist - $660
- Textile Pack
- Textile Pack - Premium
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $580
- Wade Sensing
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $430
