Specifications for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 Se (183Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 Se (183Kw) L551 My20.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1625 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1631 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2681 mm
|Height
|1649 mm
|Length
|4371 mm
|Width
|1996 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1862 kg
|Gcm
|4230 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2430 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|617 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|184 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|153 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|237 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|184 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|365 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Salza2Axxlh123450
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Dual Air Conditioning
- Active Driveline
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Animated Directional Indicators
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Audio Remote Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- All Surface Progress Control
- Adaptive Surface Response
- Adjustable Steering Column
- All Season Tyres
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Treadplates
- Driver Monitoring
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Efficient Driveline
- Extended Trim Finisher - Aluminium
- Exit Warnings System
- Exterior Pack
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- InControl Apps
- Interactive Driver Display
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Premium LED Headlights with signature DRL
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Long Range Fuel Tank
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Park Assist
- Passive Suspension
- 360 Degree Park Distance Control
- Pwr Mirror Dimming, Fold, Heated, Mem & App Lights
- Professional Navigation System
- Pro Services
- Power Front Seats 14 Way with Memory
- Power Socket Pack 1
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smart Settings
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Touch Pro Duo
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Optional Extras
- Activity Key - $750
- Adaptive Dynamics - $1,950
- Air Quality Sensor - $170
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts - $100
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,060
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $640
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $1,380
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch - $320
- Black Pack - $1,680
- Bright Pack - $970
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $380
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting - $410
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,010
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $300
- Configurable Dynamics - $390
- Contrast Roof - $970
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System - $580
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $400
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,830
- Demo Pack - $6,355
- Driver Pack - $1,340
- Digital TV - $1,620
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $380
- Fog Lights - Front - $330
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - $250
- Headlining Special - $400
- Heated Seats - All & 14 Way Mem Adj Front - Pwr - $672
- Heated Seats - All & 16 Way Mem Adj Front - Pwr - $1,240
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $170
- Heated Steering Wheel - $690
- Head Up Display - $1,300
- Heated Washer Jets - $250
- Headlight Washer System - $380
- Illuminated & Personalised Metal Treadplates - $1,190
- Intrusion Sensor - $820
- Keyless Entry - $900
- Luxury Pack - $785
- Luxury Pack - Premium - $2,910
- Leather Steering Wheel Special - $380
- Leather Upholstery Special - $4,188
- Morzine Headlining
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL - $1,600
- Pwr Fr Seats 16 Way - Heated, Mass, Mem, Htd Rear - $1,951
- Power Fr Seats 16 Way - Climate, Memory, Htd Rear - $1,727
- Power Front Seats 16 Way - Massage & Memory - $1,727
- Power Front Seats 16 Way - Heated, Massage & Mem - $1,839
- Pwr Fr Seats 16 Way - Climate, Mass, Mem, Htd Rear - $3,566
- Heated Seats 16 Way Mem Adj Front - Pwr - $620
- Power Adjustable Steering Column - $380
- Premium Mats - $490
- Power Front Seats 16 Way with Memory
- Power Front Seats Heated 14 Way with Memory - $560
- Rear Privacy Glass - $690
- Rear View Mirror - ClearSight - $515
- Suedecloth Steering Wheel - $690
- Suedecloth Steering Wheel - Special - $880
- Suedecloth Interior Pack - $4,188
- Surround Camera System - $410
- Secure Tracker - $750
- Secure Tracker Pro - $955
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,040
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $2,220
- Premium Sound System - $1,200
- Surround Sound System Premium - $2,000
- Suedecloth Headlining - $2,020
- Summer Tyres
- Tow Assist - $660
- Textile Pack
- Textile Pack - Premium
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $580
- Wade Sensing
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $430
Current Land Rover Range Rover Evoque pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,100
|P250 Dynamic Hse (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$85,300
|P250 Autobiography (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$96,500
|Phev Dynamic Hse (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$105,100
|Phev Autobiography (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$114,200
|P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,270
|P250 Dynamic Hse (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$86,570
|P250 Autobiography (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$98,020
|Phev Dynamic Hse (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,675
|Phev Autobiography (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$115,975