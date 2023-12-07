Specifications for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Si4 Phev Se (294Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Si4 Phev Se (294Kw) L494 My20 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1690 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1683 mm
|Ground Clearance
|213 mm
|Wheelbase
|2923 mm
|Height
|1780 mm
|Length
|4879 mm
|Width
|2073 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2471 kg
|Gcm
|5700 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|729 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|74 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|64 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|2.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Combined
|64 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Maxiumum Torque
|640 Nm
|Makimum Power
|294 kW
|Front Tyre
|295/40 R22
|Rear Tyre
|295/40 R22
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Salwa2Ay0Ka000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- InControl Touch Navigation
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- On-board Charger
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pwr Mirror Dimming, Fold, Heated, Mem & App Lights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows
- Rear Collision Warning
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under Rear Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Trailer Stability Control
- Unpainted Brake Calipers
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights - LED Signature
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 3 Zone - $1,890
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $3,370
- Active High Beam Control - $330
- Activity Key - $930
- Adaptive Cruise Control - $3,670
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special - $460
- Black Painted Roof - $1,470
- Climate & Convenience Pack - $5,130
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $460
- Climate Comfort Pack - $12,390
- Cold Climate Pack - $6,630
- CD/DVD Player
- Convenience Pack - $2,305
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $950
- Driver Assist Pack - $11,848
- Driver Pack - $1,080
- Drive Pro Pack - $5,910
- Digital TV - $2,140
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $460
- Entertainment Pack - $7,090
- Extended Trim Finisher - Aluminium - $1,620
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box - $840
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,670
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $1,630
- Home Link - $700
- High Speed Emergency Braking
- Heated Steering Wheel - $510
- Head Up Display - $2,420
- InControl Secure - $1,330
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Special - $2,310
- Intrusion Sensor - $1,150
- Morzine Headlining - $930
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL - $2,450
- Metallic Paint - $2,200
- Metallic Paint Premium - $4,420
- Power Front Seats 16 Way - Memory & Wing Headrests - $4,880
- Park Pack - $1,310
- Park Pro Pack - $2,840
- Power Adjustable Steering Column - $860
- Park Heating Remote Control - $3,470
- Power Front Seats 16 Way with Memory - $4,570
- Red Brake Calipers - $840
- 8 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment - $5,250
- Rear Privacy Glass - $950
- Surround Camera System - $1,890
- Soft Door Close - $1,150
- Special Effect Paint - Gloss - $14,600
- Special Effect Paint - Satin - $20,550
- Smartphone Pack - $520
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $4,420
- Suedecloth Headlining - $3,890
- Special Veneer - $930
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $1,000
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $950
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss - $8,500
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin - $14,450
- Vision Pack - $3,940
- Wade Sensing - $700
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $680
Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$152,100
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$192,800
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$169,600
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$182,800
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,200
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$153,500
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$194,500
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$171,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$184,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$176,000
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,961
|D250 Se (183Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$146,000
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$198,261
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,911
|P360 Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$151,800
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$161,661
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$173,761
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$188,716
|P460E Phev Autobiogr (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$212,105