2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Si4 Phev Se (294Kw) L494 My20 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Si4 Phev Se (294Kw) L494 My20 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Si4 Phev Se (294Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1690 mm
Tracking Rear 1683 mm
Ground Clearance 213 mm
Wheelbase 2923 mm
Height 1780 mm
Length 4879 mm
Width 2073 mm
Kerb Weight 2471 kg
Gcm 5700 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 729 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 74 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 64 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Combined 64 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 640 Nm
Makimum Power 294 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 295/40 R22
Rear Tyre 295/40 R22
Front Rim Size 10Jx22
Rear Rim Size 10Jx22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Salwa2Ay0Ka000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured England

