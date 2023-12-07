WhichCar
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 R-Dynamic Se (184Kw) L560 My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 R-Dynamic Se (184Kw) L560 My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 R-Dynamic Se (184Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1640 mm
Tracking Rear 1657 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1685 mm
Length 4797 mm
Width 2041 mm
Kerb Weight 1799 kg
Gcm 4900 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 701 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 173 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km
CO2 Extra 153 g/km
CO2 Urban 208 g/km
CO2 Combined 173 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1300
Maxiumum Torque 365 Nm
Makimum Power 184 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R20
Rear Tyre 255/50 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Integral Link, Independent, Integral Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Salya2Xexka124405
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured England

Current Land Rover Range Rover Velar pricing and specs

P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $104,898
D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $122,553
P400 Autobiography (294Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $156,403
P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $140,503
P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $131,198
Phev Dynamic Hse (297Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $143,508
Phev Dynamic Se (297Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $132,153