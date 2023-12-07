WhichCar
2019 Lexus Ct 200H. Hybrid Sports Luxury Zwa10R My17 Facelift 1.8L Hybrid 5D Hatchback

2019 Lexus Ct 200H. Hybrid Sports Luxury Zwa10R My17 Facelift 1.8L Hybrid 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2019 Lexus Ct 200H. Hybrid Sports Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1440 mm
Length 4320 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1370 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1790 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 420 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 95 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 4.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 95 g/km
CO2 Urban 93 g/km
CO2 Combined 95 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 142 Nm
Makimum Power 73 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/45 R17
Rear Tyre 215/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Upper Pass Side C-Pillar
VIN Number Jthkd5Bh902123456
Country Manufactured Japan