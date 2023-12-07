WhichCar
2019 Lexus Gs-F Semi-Aniline Trim +Ep2 Url10R 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2019 Lexus Gs-F Semi-Aniline Trim +Ep2 Url10R 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Sports D/S
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2019 Lexus Gs-F Semi-Aniline Trim +Ep2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1555 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 129 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1440 mm
Length 4915 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1825 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2320 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 262 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 189 g/km
CO2 Urban 388 g/km
CO2 Combined 262 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 7100
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 530 Nm
Makimum Power 351 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 10X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension A-Arms, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent, Lower L Arms
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jthbp1Bl001234567
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Japan