2019 Lexus Lc500 V8 Urz100R 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2019 Lexus Lc500 V8 Urz100R 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 10 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2019 Lexus Lc500 V8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1635 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 2870 mm
Height 1345 mm
Length 4770 mm
Width 1920 mm
Kerb Weight 1970 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2375 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 405 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 267 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 187 g/km
CO2 Urban 403 g/km
CO2 Combined 267 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 7100
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 540 Nm
Makimum Power 351 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R21
Rear Tyre 275/35 R21
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Jthhp5Ay80A123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Lexus Lc500 pricing and specs

Urz100R 2D Coupe 5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD $198,500
Urz100R 2D Convertible 5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Auto Direct Sh, RWD $211,700
Enhancement Pack + Ochre 2D Coupe 5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD $213,000
+ Enhancement Pack 2D Coupe 5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD $213,000
+ Ochre 2D Coupe 5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD $198,500