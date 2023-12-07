WhichCar
2019 Lexus Lc500H V6 (Hybrid) Gwz100R 3.5L Hybrid 2D Coupe

2019 Lexus Lc500H V6 (Hybrid) Gwz100R 3.5L Hybrid 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 4
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2019 Lexus Lc500H V6 (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1635 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2870 mm
Height 1345 mm
Length 4770 mm
Width 1920 mm
Kerb Weight 2020 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2445 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 425 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 152 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 138 g/km
CO2 Urban 174 g/km
CO2 Combined 152 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6600
Torque RPM 4900
Maxiumum Torque 348 Nm
Makimum Power 264 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R21
Rear Tyre 275/35 R21
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Jthhy5Ay10A123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Lexus Lc500H pricing and specs

Enh Pack + Ochre Hybrid 2D Coupe 3.5L, Hybrid, 4 Speed Auto Multi Stag, RWD $206,300
Hybrid 2D Coupe 3.5L, Hybrid, 4 Speed Auto Multi Stag, RWD $206,300
Enh Pack + Ochre Hybrid 2D Coupe 3.5L, Hybrid, 4 Speed Auto Multi Stag, RWD $212,727
Hybrid 2D Coupe 3.5L, Hybrid, 4 Speed Auto Multi Stag, RWD $212,727