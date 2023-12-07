Specifications for the 2019 Lexus Rc F Track Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Lexus Rc F Track Edition Usc10R 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2730 mm
|Height
|1390 mm
|Length
|4710 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1715 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2250 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|254 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Extra
|181 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|380 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|254 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7100
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|351 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jthhp5Bc305123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Analogue Clock
- Adaptive Variable Suspension
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alcantara Trim
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Body Kit
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Compact disc player
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carbon Fibre Bonnet
- Carbon Fibre Fixed Rear Spoiler
- Carbon Fibre Front Spoiler
- Carbon Fibre Rear Bumper
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Sensor
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Trim
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Launch Mode Control
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Push Button Start
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Performance Brakes
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Performance Sports Bonnet
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Pre-collision Systems
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Smart Key Card
- Smart Start
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Titanium Exhaust
- Torsen Limited Slip Differential
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint
- Solid Paint