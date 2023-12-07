Specifications for the 2019 Lexus Rc350 Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Lexus Rc350 Luxury Gsc10R My18 Facelift 3.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1580 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1600 mm
|Ground Clearance
|119 mm
|Wheelbase
|2730 mm
|Height
|1395 mm
|Length
|4695 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1680 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2170 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|490 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|217 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|167 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|304 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|217 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|378 Nm
|Makimum Power
|233 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Upper Control Arms
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jthhe5Bc101000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ventilated Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Enhancement Pack 1 - $1,990
- Enhancement Pack 2 - $4,690
- Premium Paint - $1,500