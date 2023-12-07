Specifications for the 2019 Lotus Elise Sport 220. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Lotus Elise Sport 220 111 My20 1.8L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1457 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1506 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1117 mm
|Length
|3785 mm
|Width
|1719 mm
|Kerb Weight
|914 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|43 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|173 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|136 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|236 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|173 g/km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6800
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|162 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Control Arms
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Sccl#$%C&@Hc?0001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cornering Brake Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Push Button Start
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Sports pack
- Racing Sports Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Performance Suspension
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
Optional Extras
- Alcantara Sill Covers - $599
- Alcantara Steering Wheel - $899
- Alcantara Trimmed Fascia Vents - $899
- Alcantara Trim - $4,499
- Alloy Wheels Special 16 Inch - $3,999
- Alloy Wheels Special 17 Inch - $3,999
- Black Pack - $1,199
- Cruise Control - $299
- Carbon Fibre Front Access Panel - $2,399
- Carpet Floor Covering - $1,099
- Carbon Fibre Hard Top - $7,999
- Carbon Fibre Roll Hoop Cover - $2,699
- Carbon Fibre Seats - $3,299
- Carbon Fibre Tailgate - $4,299
- Colour Pack - Interior - $1,199
- Carbon Sill Guards - $3,299
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - $229
- Hardtop - $4,499
- Leather Pack - $4,499
- Lithium-ion Battery - $3,499
- Metallic Paint - $1,999
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Polycarbonate Backlight Glass - $1,349
- Paint Colour Special - $1,999
- Red Brake Calipers - $999
- Sound Insulation - $1,099
- Solid Paint
- Sound System with 2 Speakers - $1,199
- Tartan Trim Pack - $4,499
- Titanium Exhaust - $9,499
- Two Piece Brake Discs - $4,499
Current Lotus Elise pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Cup 250 Final Edition 2D Roadster
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$106,700
|Sport 240 Final Edition 2D Roadster
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$95,100
|Cup 250 Final Edition 2D Roadster
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$100,100
|Cup 250 Final Edition 2D Roadster
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$104,500
|Sport 240 Final Edition 2D Roadster
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$89,200
|Sport 240 Final Edition 2D Roadster
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$93,100
|Cup 250 Final Edition 2D Roadster
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$109,990
|Sport 240 Final Edition 2D Roadster
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$97,990