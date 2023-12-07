WhichCar
2019 Maserati Ghibli D Gransport M157 My19 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2019 Maserati Ghibli D Gransport M157 My19 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automated Manua
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2019 Maserati Ghibli D Gransport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1635 mm
Tracking Rear 1653 mm
Wheelbase 2998 mm
Height 1461 mm
Length 4971 mm
Width 1945 mm
Kerb Weight 1835 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 158 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 132 g/km
CO2 Urban 204 g/km
CO2 Combined 158 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 202 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 285/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 10.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Electronically Controlled Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Electronically Controlled Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Floor Under Driver Seat
Compliance Location Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Zamts57D001000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Italy

