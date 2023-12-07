WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Grancabrio
  4. Sport

2019 Maserati Grancabrio Sport M140 My20 4.7L Petrol 2D Convertible

2019 Maserati Grancabrio Sport M140 My20 4.7L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automated Manua
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2019 Maserati Grancabrio Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1586 mm
Tracking Rear 1590 mm
Wheelbase 2942 mm
Height 1353 mm
Length 4910 mm
Width 1847 mm
Kerb Weight 1880 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 337 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 337 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 4750
Maxiumum Torque 510 Nm
Makimum Power 338 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R20
Rear Tyre 285/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 10.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Zamkm45D000012345
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy

Current Maserati Grancabrio pricing and specs

Trofeo 2D Convertible 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $475,000