2019 Maserati Levante Granlusso M161 My20 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2019 Maserati Levante Granlusso M161 My20 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2019 Maserati Levante Granlusso. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1631 mm
Tracking Rear 1662 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 3004 mm
Height 1693 mm
Length 5005 mm
Width 1981 mm
Kerb Weight 2109 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2780 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 671 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 268 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Combined 268 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 257 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/45 Zr20
Rear Tyre 265/45 Zr20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Electronically Controlled Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Electronically Controlled Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Zn6Yu61D00X123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Italy

