Specifications for the 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo M161 My19 3.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1624 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1676 mm
|Ground Clearance
|204 mm
|Wheelbase
|3004 mm
|Height
|1698 mm
|Length
|5020 mm
|Width
|1968 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2170 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2825 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|313 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|CO2 Combined
|313 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6250
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|730 Nm
|Makimum Power
|441 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9.0Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Adjustable Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Adjustable Air Springs, Multi-Link System, Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Zn6Zu61D00X123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Advanced Brake Functions
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Variable Suspension
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Active Exhaust Valve System
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alcantara Headlining
- Air Quality Sensor
- Air Suspension
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Blind Spot Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bench Seat Rear
- Bi-Xenon Headlight Pack
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover
- Carbon Fibre Interior Pack
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Drive Wheels Locking Prevention
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Extended Leather Pack
- Embossed Headrests
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - LED
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Hill Holder
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Humidity Sensor
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Vehicle Control
- Keyless Boot Release
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Go
- LED Indicators
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Launch Mode Control
- Leather Pack Premium
- Limited Slip Differential
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- Off Road Pack
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Boot Lid
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Premium Brake Package
- Power Seats 12 Way with Memory
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Rear Spoiler Special
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Soft Door Close
- Special Identifying Badging
- Siri Compatibility
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Temperature Sensor
- Torque Transfer Control
- Twin Front Armrests
- USB Input Socket
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Ventilated Front Seats
Current Maserati Levante pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$143,900
|Modena 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$195,000
|Modena S 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$198,500
|Trofeo 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$297,000
|GT Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$142,400
|Modena 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$193,000
|Modena S 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$196,500
|Trofeo 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$293,900
|GT Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$147,600
|Modena 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$200,000
|Modena S 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$203,600
|Trofeo 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$304,600