Specifications for the 2019 Mazda CX-30 G20 Pure (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mazda CX-30 G20 Pure (FWD) Cx-30A 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1565 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1565 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2655 mm
|Height
|1540 mm
|Length
|4395 mm
|Width
|1795 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1339 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|51 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|152 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|131 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|188 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|152 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|114 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16 98H
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16 98H
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mm0Dm2W7A0W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Info Display
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Convex Mirror Left Side
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Cushion Tilt Adjustment - Driver
- Cushion Tilt Adjustment - Front Passenger
- Cyclist Recognition
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Alert System
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Electronic Throttle Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Obstruction Warning
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hands Free Facility
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- I-stop
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Mazda Connect
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radar Cruise Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Braking
- Radio Data System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rake & Slide Adjustment Front Seats
- Rear Spoiler Hatch Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Smart Brake Support
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Skyactiv-Body
- Skyactiv-Chassis
- Skyactiv-Vehicle Dynamics
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- TFT LCD Information Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Torque Vectoring Plus
- Tinted Windows
- USB Input Socket
- Whiplash Protection System
- Windscreen With Sunband
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $495
Current Mazda CX-30 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|G20 Astina (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$43,200
|G20 Evolve (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$34,100
|G20 Touring Vision (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,800
|G20 Evolve Vision (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$36,100
|G20 Pure (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$32,500
|G20 Touring (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$38,100
|G20 Pure Vision (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$34,400
|G25 Astina (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$44,600
|G25 GT Speed (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$41,500
|G25 GT Speed Vision (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,800
|G25 GT Speed (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$43,500
|G25 GT Speed Vision (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$44,700
|G25 Touring (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,500
|G25 Touring Vision (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$41,300
|G25 Astina (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$46,600
