2019 Mazda CX-8 Sport (FWD) Kg B 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

597e19b3/2019 mazda cx 8 sport fwd 2 2l diesel 4d wagon 04c3015f
2019 Mazda CX-8 Sport (FWD) Kg B 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2019 Mazda CX-8 Sport (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1596 mm
Tracking Rear 1596 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2930 mm
Height 1720 mm
Length 4900 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1840 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 150 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 137 g/km
CO2 Urban 172 g/km
CO2 Combined 150 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/65 R17
Rear Tyre 225/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jm0Kg2W2A00123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Japan