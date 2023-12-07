Specifications for the 2019 McLaren 570S Spider. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 McLaren 570S Spider 3.8L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1671 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1618 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1194 mm
|Length
|4530 mm
|Width
|1914 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1439 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|249 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|172 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|383 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|249 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|7400
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|419 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On Floor Behind Driver Seat
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Door Apert.
|VIN Number
|Sbm13Fad3Jw000123
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Auto Defog System
- Aero Blades
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Audio Media Player
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Automatic Lights
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Cantrails
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Mirror Arms
- Body Coloured Roof
- Body Kit Sports
- Black Steering Wheel
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes
- Carbon Fibre Monocage
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Contrast Stitching
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Clock
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Door Inserts - Special
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dry Sump Lubrication System
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Electronic Damper Control
- Electro Hydraulic Power Steering
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extended Leather Trim
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Rear LED
- Front Splitter
- Front Spoiler
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Launch Mode Control
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Normal Mode
- Open Differential
- On board Memory
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Power Convertible Roof
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Performance Brakes
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Rear Apron
- Radio AM/FM
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Protection System
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Air Intakes
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Skirts
- Sports Mode
- Sports Pedals
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Track Mode
- Touchscreen 7 inch
- Torque Transfer Control
- Tyre Temperature Gauge
- USB Input Socket
- Vented Guards - Front
- Vented Guards - Rear
- Voice Recognition System
- Wind Deflector
- Wing Doors
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $7,180
- Alloy Wheels - Premium - $9,500
- Black Exhaust Finisher - $1,220
- Car Cover Set - $1,220
- Carbon Fibre Aero Blades - $8,100
- Carbon Fibre Air Intakes - $6,080
- Carbon Fibre Diffuser - $11,480
- Carbon Fibre Exterior Door Inserts - $16,900
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors - $4,120
- Carbon Fibre Interior Pack - $6,820
- Carbon Fibre Interior Upgrade - $14,720
- Carbon Fibre Pack - $27,220
- Carbon Fibre Pack 1 - $8,660
- Carbon Fibre Pack 2 - $23,460
- Carbon Fibre Rear Bumper - $11,440
- Carbon Fibre Rear Deck & Tonneau Cove - $15,360
- Carbon Fibre Seats - Race - $13,660
- Carbon Fibre Wheel Arches - $5,200
- Coloured Seat Belts - $780
- Carbon Sill Guards - Branded - $4,980
- Design Edition 1 - $24,200
- Design Edition 2 - $19,240
- Design Edition 3 - $26,020
- Design Edition 4 - $19,240
- Design Edition 5 - $26,020
- Dark Palladium Roof - $5,840
- Elite Paint - $9,500
- Extended Sill Covers - Carbon Fibre - $9,620
- Fire Extinguisher/s - $380
- Front Splitter - Carbon Fibre - $1,140
- Headlining Special - $2,320
- Interior Trim Special - $6,860
- Lithium-ion Battery Charger - $500
- Luxury Pack - $19,460
- Lifting System - $5,540
- Leather Sill Guards - Special - $1,660
- Leather Steering Wheel Special - $1,360
- McLaren Special Operations Defined Paint - $16,360
- Nappa Leather - Special - $4,420
- Nappa Alcantara Trim - $5,080
- Power Adjustable Steering Col with Comfort Access - $3,680
- Portable Ash Tray - $120
- Paint Colour Special - $3,840
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear - $2,660
- Painted Key - $1,080
- Premium Mats - $880
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Powered Sports Seats - Heated with Memory - $7,820
- Rear Spoiler - Carbon Fibre - $9,820
- Seat Back - Carbon Fibre - $8,480
- Special Colour Brake Calipers - $2,440
- Soft Door Close - $1,660
- Security Pack - $10,940
- Sports Exhaust System - $9,020
- Sound System with 8 Speakers - $4,420
- Premium Sound System - $9,440
- Stealth Exhaust Finisher - $1,220
- Titanium Exhaust - $12,700
- Track Telemetry - $5,760
- Track Telemetry with Camera - $9,280
- Track Pack - $54,220
- Volumetric Alarm Upgrade - $740
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut - $4,140
- Wheel Finish - Stealth - $3,040
- Warning Triangle & First Aid Kit - $160
