2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic W177 My20.5 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic W177 My20.5 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1573 mm
Tracking Rear 1573 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2729 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4439 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 1570 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
CO2 Emissions 172 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 150 g/km
CO2 Urban 210 g/km
CO2 Combined 172 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 Zr19
Rear Tyre 235/35 Zr19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number W%#1770512*000001
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG A35 pricing and specs

4Matic Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $89,400
4Matic Mhev 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $87,900