Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S 205 My18 4.0L Petrol 4D Estate
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1636 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1592 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2840 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|4707 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1800 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2260 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|460 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|202 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|168 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|264 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|202 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|375 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|285/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.0Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2050862*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Active Steering
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Performance Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Television
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Aluminium Trim - $1,490
- Ceramic Brakes - $9,900
- Carbon Fibre Pack - $8,900
- Premium Paint - $3,100
Current Mercedes-AMG C pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|43 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$149,000
|43 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$127,800
|63 S 2D Cabriolet
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, RWD
|$204,700
|63 S 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, RWD
|$182,800
|63 S Final Edition 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, RWD
|$210,400
|63 S Final Edition 2D Cabriolet
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, RWD
|$230,300
|43 4Matic Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$138,900
|63 S E Performance Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$187,900
|63 S E Performance F1 Ed Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$202,800