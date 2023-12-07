WhichCar
2019 Mercedes-AMG Cla 45 4Matic 117 My18.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Coupe

2019 Mercedes-AMG Cla 45 4Matic 117 My18.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-AMG Cla 45 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1548 mm
Tracking Rear 1548 mm
Ground Clearance 117 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1436 mm
Length 4691 mm
Width 1777 mm
Kerb Weight 1550 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2025 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 485 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 173 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 143 g/km
CO2 Urban 226 g/km
CO2 Combined 173 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 475 Nm
Makimum Power 280 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 235/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd1173255*000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG Cla pricing and specs

45 S 4Matic+ 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $121,400
35 4Matic 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $97,400
45 S 4Matic+ 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $123,300
35 4Matic 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $99,900
45 S 4Matic+ 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $126,500