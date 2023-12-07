Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-AMG Cla 45 4Matic Shooting Brake. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mercedes-AMG Cla 45 4Matic Shooting Brake 117 My18.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1548 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1548 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2699 mm
|Height
|1435 mm
|Length
|4640 mm
|Width
|1777 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1615 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2120 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|173 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|143 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|226 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|173 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|475 Nm
|Makimum Power
|280 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd1173522*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Keyless Go
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Performance Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Aerodynamic Pack - $1,990
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $690
- Command Pack - $2,490
- Dynamic Pack - $1,990
- Metallic Paint - $1,290
Current Mercedes-AMG Cla pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|45 S 4Matic+ 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$121,400
|35 4Matic 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$97,400
|45 S 4Matic+ 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$123,300
|35 4Matic 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$99,900
|45 S 4Matic+ 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$126,500