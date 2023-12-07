Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ 213 My19.5 4.0L Petrol 4D Saloon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1649 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1595 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2939 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|4988 mm
|Width
|1907 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1955 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|212 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|179 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|273 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|212 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|850 Nm
|Makimum Power
|450 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|10.0Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2130892A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Analogue Clock
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Air Balance
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Body Kit
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Diff Locks
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi Camera System
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Ventilated Rear Seats
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Ceramic Brakes - $9,900
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover - $3,425
- Carbon Fibre Pack - $7,500
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $4,400
- Comfort Control - $900
- Comfort Pack - $3,400
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,000
- Power Door Closing - $1,200
- Premium Paint - $4,200
- Surround Sound System Premium - $6,900
Current Mercedes-AMG E pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|53 4Matic+ Eq (Hybrid) 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$181,600
|53 4Matic+ Eq (Hybrid) 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$172,300
|53 4Matic+ Eq (Hybrid) 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$152,100
|63 S 4Matic+ 4D Sedan
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, AWD
|$236,700
|63 S 4Matic+ Final Edition 4D Sedan
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, AWD
|$271,600
|53 4Matic+ Eq (Hybrid) 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$177,800
|53 4Matic+ Eq (Hybrid) 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$168,800
|53 4Matic+ Eq (Hybrid) 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$137,400
|63 S 4Matic+ 4D Sedan
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, AWD
|$213,700
|63 S 4Matic+ Final Edition 4D Sedan
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, AWD
|$245,200
|53 4Matic+ Eq (Hybrid) 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$187,169
|53 4Matic+ Eq (Hybrid) 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$177,670
|53 4Matic+ Eq (Hybrid) 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$173,869
|63 S 4Matic+ 4D Sedan
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, AWD
|$270,469
|63 S 4Matic+ Final Edition 4D Sedan
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, AWD
|$310,369