Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G 63. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mercedes-AMG G 63 463 My20 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1657 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1652 mm
|Ground Clearance
|275 mm
|Wheelbase
|2890 mm
|Height
|1968 mm
|Length
|4881 mm
|Width
|1984 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2560 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|647 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|CO2 Emissions
|299 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|256 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|374 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|299 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|850 Nm
|Makimum Power
|430 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/45 R21
|Rear Tyre
|285/45 R21
|Front Rim Size
|10.0X21
|Rear Rim Size
|10.0X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|On Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W#%4632762X000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Adaptive Brake Lights
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Analogue Clock
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- AMG Brake Calipers
- AMG Ride Control
- AMG Performance Steering Wheel
- AMG Performance Exhaust System
- Active Park Assist
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Android Auto
- Air Vent Special
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Wheel Arch Flares
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bench Seat Rear
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Convex Mirror Left Side
- Convex Mirror Right Side
- Crash Sensor
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack
- Direct Adaptive Steering
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Diff Locks
- Door Courtesy Lights
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Select
- Digital TV
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Exclusive Interior
- Front Apron
- Front Centre Armrest
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlining Special
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Hard Spare Wheel Cover
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Start
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Dashboard
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multibeam Led Headlights
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Nappa Leather
- Navigation System
- Off Road Information Centre
- Park Pack
- Power front seats with memory
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- PreSafe
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Sunroof - Glass
- Power Windows
- Running Boards
- Red Brake Calipers
- Remote Engine Start System
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sunroof Blind - Manual
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Pack
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 15 Speakers
- Sound Selectable Exhaust System
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Illuminated
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Surround Sound System
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Traction Control System
- Telediagnostics
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touch Pad with Controller
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- AMG Performance Leather Steering Wheel - Designo - $1,800
- AMG Carbon Fibre Performance Steering Wheel - $6,500
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,700
- Enhancement Pack - $4,000
- Exclusive Interior Plus - $10,300
- Heated Multi-function Steering Wheel - $600
- Leather Steering Wheel Special - $900
- Multi Cont Fr Sts with Dynam Mass Func (VFS & HFS) - $5,900
- Mud Flaps - Rear - $100
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $3,900
- Night Pack - $5,900
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Premium Paint - $5,900
- Prestige Paint - $8,900
- Rubber Floor Covering - $500
Current Mercedes-AMG G pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|63 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto G-Tron Speed/, AWD
|$358,100
|63 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto G-Tron Speed/, AWD
|$347,200
|63 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto G-Tron Speed/, AWD
|$363,561
|63 Grand Edition 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto G-Tron Speed/, AWD
|$413,561