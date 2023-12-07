WhichCar
2019 Mercedes-AMG Glc 63 S 4Matic+ C253 My20 4.0L Petrol 4D Coupe

31b61bdf/2019 mercedes amg glc 63 s 4matic 4 0l petrol 4d coupe 04670149
2019 Mercedes-AMG Glc 63 S 4Matic+ C253 My20 4.0L Petrol 4D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-AMG Glc 63 S 4Matic+. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1663 mm
Tracking Rear 1653 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2873 mm
Height 1584 mm
Length 4742 mm
Width 1930 mm
Kerb Weight 2071 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 277 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 202 g/km
CO2 Urban 408 g/km
CO2 Combined 277 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 375 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/40 R21
Rear Tyre 295/35 R21
Front Rim Size 9.5X21
Rear Rim Size 10X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Coil Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W&*2533892#000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

