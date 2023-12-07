WhichCar
2019 Mercedes-Benz A180 Whiteart Edition 176 My18 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2019 Mercedes-Benz A180 Whiteart Edition 176 My18 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A180 Whiteart Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1539 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2699 mm
Height 1438 mm
Length 4433 mm
Width 1780 mm
Kerb Weight 1395 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1920 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 695 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 525 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 135 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 114 g/km
CO2 Urban 173 g/km
CO2 Combined 135 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R18
Rear Tyre 235/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdb1760422J000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany