Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A200 177 My19.5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mercedes-Benz A200 177 My19.5 1.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1564 mm
|Ground Clearance
|116 mm
|Wheelbase
|2729 mm
|Height
|1434 mm
|Length
|4549 mm
|Width
|1796 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1373 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|690 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|43 L
|CO2 Emissions
|130 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|108 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|167 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|130 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1620
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdd1771872*000001
|Country Manufactured
|Mexico
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Airbag Driver
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Brakes
- Adaptive Digital Display
- Automatic Door Locks
- Airbag Disabling Switch - Automatic Front Passenge
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Drying Function
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Suspension
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Crash Sensor
- Crash Responsive Emergency Lighting
- Contrast Stitching
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cargo Securing Kit
- Comfort Seats Rear
- Crosswind Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic Select
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Chrome Trim
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Exit Warnings System
- First Aid Kit
- Fatigue Detection
- Fatigue Reminder
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Global Positioning System
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Head Restraints
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Interior Trim Pack
- Keyless Go
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights with signature DRL
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Through Hatch
- Lowered Suspension
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Locking Verification
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-media Pack
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Park Assist
- Parking Assistance Pack
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Pre-collision Systems
- PreSafe
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Armrest & Load Through & Cup Holder
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Semi Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Passenger Seat
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Side Skirts
- Speed Limit Warning
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Sport Seats
- Side Rear AirBags
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Twin Exhaust
- Touch Pad Centre Console
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign recognition & Warning
- Tinted Windows
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Vinyl Upholstery
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
- Windscreen Wipers One Touch
Optional Extras
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $490
- AMG Exclusive Pack - $3,190
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $790
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $1,390
- Communications Pack - $2,490
- Comfort Seat Pack - $1,290
- Exclusive Pack - $2,990
- Keyless Go Comfort Package - $790
- Multi Contour Front Seats - $990
- Metallic Paint - $1,190
- Night Pack - $1,490
- Protection Package - $790
- Solid Paint
- Sports pack - $1,990
- Vision Pack - $2,490
Current Mercedes-Benz A200 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$63,400
|Mhev 5D Hatchback
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$61,900
|W177 My25 5D Hatchback
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$61,900
|V177 My25 4D Sedan
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$63,400