2019 Mercedes-Benz A200 Edition 1 177 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2019 Mercedes-Benz A200 Edition 1 177 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A200 Edition 1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1537 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2729 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4419 mm
Width 1796 mm
Kerb Weight 1345 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1885 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 540 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 43 L
CO2 Emissions 130 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 110 g/km
CO2 Urban 167 g/km
CO2 Combined 130 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1620
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R19
Rear Tyre 225/40 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd1770872*000001
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz A200 pricing and specs

Mhev 4D Sedan 1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $63,400
Mhev 5D Hatchback 1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $61,900
W177 My25 5D Hatchback 1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $61,900
V177 My25 4D Sedan 1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $63,400