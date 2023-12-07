Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A250 4Matic Limited Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mercedes-Benz A250 4Matic Limited Edition 177 My19 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1569 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1537 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2729 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|4419 mm
|Width
|1796 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1375 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|51 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|150 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|120 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|202 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|150 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdd1770472*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Brakes
- Adaptive Digital Display
- Automatic Door Locks
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Drying Function
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collision Avoidance System
- Comfort Suspension
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Crash Sensor
- Cargo Securing Kit
- Cushion Extension
- Crosswind Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Chrome Trim
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Exit Warnings System
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Global Positioning System
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Headlining Special
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Interior Accents
- LED Headlights with signature DRL
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lowered Suspension
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Locking Verification
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Pack
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Park Assist
- Passenger Airbag Deactivation
- Parking Assistance Pack
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- PreSafe
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Semi Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Side Skirts
- Solid Paint
- Sport Seats
- Side Rear AirBags
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- AMG Exclusive Pack - $3,190
- AMG Sport Package - $1,990
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $790
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $1,390
- Communications Pack - $2,490
- Comfort Seat Pack - $1,290
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,790
- Edition 1 Pack - $7,090
- Exclusive Pack - $2,990
- Keyless Go - $990
- Metallic Paint - $1,190
- Night Pack - $1,490
- Protection Package - $790
- Vision Pack - $2,490
