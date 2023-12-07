Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz B180 W247 My19.5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mercedes-Benz B180 W247 My19.5 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1567 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1558 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|2729 mm
|Height
|1550 mm
|Length
|4423 mm
|Width
|1796 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1396 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|43 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|131 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|111 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|167 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|131 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1460
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdd2470842*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Brakes
- Automatic Door Locks
- Airbag Disabling Switch - Automatic Front Passenge
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Active Park Assist
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Drying Function
- Black Grille
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Suspension
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Crash Sensor
- Crash Responsive Emergency Lighting
- Cargo Securing Kit
- Comfort Seats Rear
- Crosswind Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Designer Key
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Dynamic Select
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Exit Warnings System
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Global Positioning System
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Go
- LED Headlights with signature DRL
- Load Through Hatch
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Locking Verification
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-media Pack
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Park Pack
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- PreSafe
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Semi Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Side Skirts
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Touch Pad with Controller
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Tinted Windows
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Vinyl Upholstery
- Warning Triangle
- Windscreen Wipers One Touch
Optional Extras
- Ambient Lighting - $490
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,190
- Alloy Wheels Special 17 Inch
- Comfort Seat Package - $1,290
- Communications Pack - $2,490
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,790
- Multi Contour Front Seats - $990
- Metallic Paint - $1,190
- Protection Package - $790
- Solid Paint
- Sports pack - $1,990
- Vision Pack - $2,490
- Wireless Phone Charge - $350
Current Mercedes-Benz B180 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|W247 My23 5D Hatchback
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$50,000
|W247 My23 5D Hatchback
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$49,500
|W247 My23 5D Hatchback
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$51,789